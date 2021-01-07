LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen members of the Kentucky National Guard will help with various jobs during the Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington.
Lt. Col. Stephen Miller, director of public affairs for the Kentucky National Guard, said about 15 members will help during ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“The Kentucky National Guard will provide 15 Soldiers and Airmen to the National Capital Region in support of the Presidential Inauguration,” Miller told WDRB News in a statement.
Their support is considered routine, Martin said. The help was requested more than a week ago from the National Guard Bureau.
Miller did not say if federal officials requested any National Guard members following deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Gov. Andy Beshear did not answer questions Thursday if any federal officials asked Beshear for assistance. It is also unclear if Beshear offered any help following the unrest in the nation’s capital.
A spokesperson for Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said there have been no requests for the Indiana National Guard.
Kentucky National Guard members are expected to help with food service assistance, religious support and support to civil authorities for “immediate response capabilities.”
