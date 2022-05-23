LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newest American Idol is from Kentucky.
Noah Thompson performed his latest single "One Day Tonight" on Live with Kelly and Ryan following his win.
The Lawrence County, Kentucky, native won the 20th season of the reality singing competition on Sunday.
Thompson's friend originally submitted him to be on the show. He said he's grateful for what the show has given him and is excited for what's to come.
"I'm speechless, to be honest. It's been such a journey," Thompson said. "I've just tried to ... I definitely didn't expect this to happen."
His win on the show will likely secure him a record deal with a major record label.
