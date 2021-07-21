LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As part of the state's Better Kentucky Plan, Kentucky is offering millions of dollars for vocation schools to renovate their facilities.
“Vocational schools play a crucial role preparing our people for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “My administration will always put education first, and that includes making sure our school facilities have the structural upgrades and technology needed to serve our students into the future.”
Local Area Vocation Education Centers (LAVEC) are can use the funding to update, expand, repair, replace or rebuild their space.
Districts that qualify have been sent applications. Each school can apply for up to $10 million in renovations.
The grants will be awarded by Sept. 1.
