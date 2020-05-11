LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 10-year-old COVID-19 patient has been placed on a ventilator, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack, who said the youth is "critically ill," offered limited details on the child.
"Until we learn more ... about it, until we find treatments that that we can use to try to help patients ... and until we find vaccines that can prevent people from getting it, hopefully, the only thing we have is to prevent all of us from getting it ... by staying healthy at home and minimizing how much we spread this," Stack said.
Beshear announced seven additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday.
This report will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.