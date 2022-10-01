LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of orchid enthusiasts gathered on Saturday for the annual Kentucky Orchid Society Show.
The Kentucky Orchid Society is hosting the annual orchid show and sale at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church for the first time in three years.
There are 26,000 varieties of orchids throughout the world. Several of them are on sale during the 33rd annual event from growers all over the region, and some as far as Ecuador.
Orchids often get a bad reputation for being a difficult plant, but growers say that's not always the case.
"They are a little more adventurous than a house plant, so to speak, but you get, if you see behind me some of the blooms, they will last for three months," Former Orchid Society President Sal Locascio said.
The event, which is free, continues on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
