LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky parents have been arrested after authorities said they found an infant lying in the middle of a road with little clothing.
According to a Facebook post by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place just after 3 a.m. on Thursday, on Vaughn Ridge Road in London, Kentucky.
Deputies were sent there after someone reported that a woman was running down the road.
When they arrived, they said they found a woman who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Police said she told them her child was standing in the road, but deputies initially couldn't find anyone.
They eventually found the child, estimated at 5 months old, almost a mile away. Police said the child was wearing "minimal clothing," despite an outside temperature of 35 degrees Fahrenheit.
When officers arrived at the woman's home, they also found the child's father, who they say also appeared to be under the influence alcohol or drugs.
The temperature in the home was 60 F. Police found another child in the home. Both children were released to Child Protection Services.
Destiny McQueen, 21, and Michael Augst, 49, were taken into custody.
McQueen was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
Augst was charged with first-degree complicity to commit wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and public intoxication.
Both remained at Laurel County Detention Center.
