LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Farming in the commonwealth could be a $10 billion sector, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Kentucky has signed a deal with the Dutch government, private companies and public universities to create a hub of agriculture technology, called AgriTech, in Appalachia.
Beshear said AgriTech could create 30,000 jobs and grow food in a more sustainable way.
"AgriTech, it is where our past meets our future, where our rich tradition of farming turns into one of innovation, of intellectual property, of scaling ideas to help a small family farm into the next multi-billion dollar industry," the governor said during a news conference Wednesday.
The parties also created an AgriTech advisory council to guide the state's focus in the agriculture industry.
The international effort was brought together by AppHarvest, which is creating "one of the largest controlled environment agriculture facilities in the world," the state said in a news release.
AppHarvest is building what is expected to be the largest greenhouse in North America, in Morehead, Kentucky. The 60-acre greenhouse will open this fall with nearly 300 workers growing tomatoes, according to a news release.
AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb said, "We're controlling the environment without using chemical pesticides, non-GMO seeds. We're using industrial sensors and software to give the plant exactly what it wants year round."
Beshear also announced the creation of a new website to help people learn about job opportunities and more in the industry.
