LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flu cases are rising in Kentucky.
The state has reached a "regional outbreak" status in flu cases," officials said, and counties across the state are recording increased numbers of patients with the flu.
The latest report on flu activity from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there has been a significant spread of the the flu in all but seven states, and at least five children have died from the virus so far. The south and portions of the pacific coast have been hit the hardest.
Peak flu season in Kentucky is late January and early February.
