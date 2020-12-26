LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials recorded the state's second-highest number of coronavirus-related deaths on Christmas Eve, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday.
On Christmas Eve, 53 Kentuckians died of the virus, according to state health officials. Among those were two individuals from Bullitt County and four individuals from Jefferson County ranging from ages 55 to 90.
“The number of deaths we’re announcing today is truly heartbreaking – another wake-up call. But one piece of good news is that our positivity rate continues to decline. It was even under 8% on Christmas Day,” Beshear said in a news release.
On Saturday, the state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, rose slightly from 7.95% on Christmas to 8.04%.
The governor and the state's top health official thanked Kentuckians for celebrating the holidays differently this year.
“Many Kentuckians found new ways to celebrate Christmas yesterday, including limiting their in-person interactions with others. Your sacrifices are appreciated and a gift of kindness to your loved ones and your neighbors as we keep this dreadful disease from spreading more rapidly," Dr. Steven Stack said in a news release Saturday.
The governor reported 764 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the number of individuals who are confirmed to have the virus statewide to 206,356.
As of Saturday, 1,511 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 396 of those patients being treated in intensive care units and 237 currently on ventilators, according to Kentucky Public Health.
Stack also urged Kentucky residents to be aware of the symptoms of the virus during the holiday season.
"Please make sure you’re familiar with symptoms of this virus, and if you aren’t feeling well, please stay home until you are better or see a health care provider," he said.
