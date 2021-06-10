LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third regional driver licensing office is opening in Louisville that will include issuing the new REAL ID for Kentucky.
In a release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the office will be at 4919 Dixie Highway where the Jefferson County Officer of Circuit Court Clerk's office had been.
Adding the location helps serve Kentucky's largest metro area in obtaining REAL ID or a standard-issue license. There are also regional offices in Louisville on Hurstbourne Parkway and at Bowman Field.
KYTC is taking over the traditional issuing of drivers licenses and permits from the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county that should be complete by June 30, 2022. These more secure offices will issue licenses, learner permits and ID cards for Kentucky residents.
So far, 20 counties have made the switch to regional offices, which can serve anyone in Kentucky regardless of where they live.
The Dixie Highway location will initially open by appointment only, but the operating hours will eventually be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern. Applicants may make appointments online at www.Drive.Ky.gov.
Like the other regional offices, the Dixie Highway location will process applications for REAL ID or standard licenses and ID cards. Kentuckians who require driver testing (primarily first-time cardholders) must pass the test with the Kentucky State Police before applying at a licensing office.
Application for a REAL ID must be done in person at a KYTC regional office, with proof of identity, residence and social security. For a guide to documents that will be needed, go to www.Drive.Ky.gov/IDocumentGuide
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said no Kentuckian will be required to obtain a REAL ID to operate a motor vehicle. But for air travel in the United States and admission to military bases and many other federal installations, a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification will be required beginning May 3, 2023.
Kentucky residents who need to renew or replace a standard-issue license or ID card can do so by mail or drop-off with the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the license holder's county of residence, if there has been no change of name or address and the license holder does not require driver testing. If testing is required, information can be found through Kentucky State Police.
Circuit Court Clerks will be processing mail applications through June 30. Mail-in forms are available at on the Kentucky Court of Justice online.
Other KYTC regional driver licensing offices are in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Madisonville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond, and Somerset. The Louisville/Bowman Field office operates by appointment only.
