FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 963 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the governor’s office.
The positivity rate was 3.8%, and the state said there were 29 newly reported deaths related to the virus.
Gov. Andy Beshear said in a release Friday that the number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate continue to decline.
“While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred," he said.
Kentucky has recorded 4,950 deaths from the virus since the first death nearly a year ago.
Jefferson County reported the most cases with 175 positives.
