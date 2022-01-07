LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said the omicron variant of COVID-19 is burning through Kentucky.
For the third straight day, the state reported a record number of cases with 11,096 new cases reported Friday. The state also reported 39 deaths related to the virus in the state.
Unfortunately I am once again reporting a record COVID report, with 11,096 newly reported cases, 39 deaths and an increased positivity rate of 24.45%. https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh 1/3 pic.twitter.com/cuFN03zHcr— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 7, 2022
"Get your booster, wear your mask. This thing is spreading like crazy, please protect yourself," the governor said in a video posted to Twitter.
More than 1,800 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.
Beshear said the state's seven-day positivity rate is now 24.45%. As of Friday, the state's seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate map showed all but one of Kentucky's 120 counties in red, which means the rate is high at more than 25 per 100,000 people are testing positive for the virus.
To date, 915,881 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data, with 12,358 deaths related to the virus.
