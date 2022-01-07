LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville remains in the high alert category for COVID-19 infections.
A total of 10,153 new cases were reported in Louisville for the week ending Jan. 4. Dr. Sarah Moyer with Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said the city is seeing breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, but the majority of hospitalizations and ICU cases are among unvaccinated people.
The positivity rate continues climbing, now more than 30%.
Another day, more #COVID records falling. 🙄Today in JeffCo:💥Incidence 263.13 cases / 100k population💥Positivity 30.27%Hospital numbers are not at record highs YET but are rising steadily. 📈🔺370 in hospital🔺67 in ICU🔺38 on ventilatorsThe wild ride continues🎢😩— SarahBeth Hartlage (@SBHartlageMD) January 7, 2022
As of Friday morning, 302 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Louisville, and 58 were in intensive care. Those numbers are down from earlier this week.
Health officials have stressed how contagious the omicron variant is, and the recent spike in cases is far more dramatic than any other wave we have seen during the pandemic. Some good news is that weekly deaths are only a fraction of what they were during the delta wave in the fall.
City and state leaders said the best defense against the virus is getting vaccinated and getting a booster when you're eligible.
About 63% of Louisville residents are fully-vaccinated. Maps on the city's COVID-19 dashboard show that, with a couple exceptions, the death rate is higher in unvaccinated zip codes.
You can find all the city's COVID-19 data on louisvilleky.gov.
