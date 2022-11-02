LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cards versus Cats and rivalries galore. A new exhibit is opening at the Frazier History Museum exploring Kentucky's famous rivalries.
Museum officials say it's the most interactive exhibit the museum has ever done.
Work on the exhibit started well over a year ago. It's focused on Kentucky rivalries and will include UK vs. UofL, Male vs. Manual and Trinity vs. St. X, but it's not just about sports.
"But there's the Hatfield-McCoys, the Louisville newspaper men who had a duel, and there's the family feud. Did you know Family Feud the show was actually inspired by the Hatfields and McCoys," said Andy Treinen, president and CEO of the Frazier.
The temporary exhibit opens this Saturday, Nov. 5 and will close in fall 2023.
