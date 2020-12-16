LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The shows must go on, even during the pandemic.
Schools across Kentucky are finding ways to keep the curtain up on their holiday performances in 2020.
Students at Louisville's Western Middle School for the Arts are taking their shows online. Each Friday in December, students and teachers have been performing on a livestream for their classmates and families.
"We knew we weren't going to be able to have these Winter Showcases the way that we normally would," Principal Sholanda Foster said. "We've got all of these video memories where we make the most of what we can."
Hardin County Schools' take on "The Nutcracker" is also going virtual for its 43rd year of production. Harper Taylor, 12, has the lead role in this year's performance.
"My family has this ongoing joke where they call me 'Covid Clara,'" she said.
This year, all performers in "The Nutcracker" will be socially distanced and wearing masks. The ballet will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, with performers on stage and the audience at home.
"We're having grandparents and relatives that are being able to see their family members perform live on our stage, and they live in California, or Greenland, or who knows where," said Bart Lovins, Hardin County Schools' performing arts director. "It brings us together in a community when we cannot come together in person."
At Shelby West Middle School, the band performed an online concert for the school community.
In Bullitt County, Maryville Elementary students' Holiday Sing-A-Long is still on. The event will be streamed live on the school's Facebook page while students and families participate from home.
"Usually, we have a Sing-A-Long in the gym every year. It's a huge tradition here at Maryville," said music teacher Ashley Copeland, inviting students in a virtual video.
In 2020, it's about keeping traditions alive, just in a new way.
"Even though 2020 hasn't necessarily been the year we all hoped for, there are a lot of great things that are happening," Foster said.
