LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky sheriff's department and a country music artist are teaming up to raise money for a 12-year-old girl battling leukemia.
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins and Elvie Shane are raising money for Alexis, who has been fighting leukemia for several months.
Chaffins said Alexis has received a bone marrow transplant and several other procedures since being diagnosed.
K105, in Leitchfield, said Chaffins was patrolling earlier this month when he was called to help a motorist in Caneyville.
"What he thought was going to be a typical traffic stop, turned out to be country music star Elvie Shane who needed a ride to his concert," leading to the "first-ever Traffic Stop Karaoke," the radio station said in a Facebook post Thursday.
Chaffins and Shane drove around to places where Shane was born and raised in Caneyville, singing karaoke to "Country Roads."
The trip was recorded, and aired Thursday on K105. The video also included a 30-minute interview with Shane, talking about everything from his first time being in the front seat of a police cruiser, to addiction.
Chaffins said the video "serves as a catalyst" to raise money for Alexis to use however she wants.
"This is part of my job where I step outside my regular duties as sheriff. I have a platform with a message that can reach many people and I intend to use that platform to make an impact on this special girl," the sheriff said in a news release. "The courage and faith that Alexis and her mother have as they battle this is uplifting. Alexis can always be seen with her mom, smiling on social media, and no doubt brings a smile to many knowing that she still has a rough road ahead of her."
The goal is to raise $10,000, with an additional $5,000 to be matched by the sheriff's office and the Leitchfield Police Department's "Behind the Badge" fund, for a total of $15,000 for Alexis "to use for whatever she wishes."
Chaffins said as of Thursday afternoon, following the video's release, $8,000 had already been raised.
To watch the video, click here.
To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, click here. Donations can also be mailed to or dropped off at the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 117 S. Main Street, Leitchfield, KY. 42754.
Checks can be made out to Behind the Badge with "Team Alexis" in the memo.
