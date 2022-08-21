LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials and police are emphasizing security measures are in place after nine people were arrested on Saturday night following a chaotic scene.
A group of people caused a panic with "noise-making devices" causing attendees at the Kentucky State Fair to believe gunshots had been fired on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp said investigators found no physical evidence that a gun was fired during the disturbance.
David S. Beck, Kentucky Venues president and CEO, said security is coordinated between all of the law enforcement agencies. Beck made the decision to close the fair early on Saturday after the incident.
"I'm very pleased with how our people took immediate action," Beck said. "In just a matter of moments the Kentucky State Police was heavily engaged."
Of the nine people arrested, six were minors. Their charges range from disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun.
It's not the first time something like this has happened at the fair.
In 2019, fears of an active shooter sent crowds running. It caused the fair to set nighttime curfews at 6 p.m., with anyone under 18 being required to be accompanied with a parent or guardian 21 years or old.
"We take this very seriously, we monitor every aspect, we do the best thing we can to make sure we have the safest environment for all those that come to enjoy the Kentucky State Fair," Beck said.
KSP is confident it has enough troopers at the venue.
"We have plenty of troopers out here and we feel confident that we have what we need to keep everyone safe," Sharp said.
Beck, whose family was in attendance on Saturday and also returned Sunday, says safety is the top priority for the fair.
"When you consider the number of events we have and the actual number of incidents it's fairly small," Beck said. "It's unfortunate that last evening we had a few individuals that made some poor decisions."
