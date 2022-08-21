LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of people caused a panic with "noise-making devices" causing attendees at the Kentucky State Fair to believe gunshots had been fired on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police.
Nine people were arrested, six of them minors, after an incident that caused the state fair to close early. KSP said no physical evidence that a weapon was fired has been found.
KSP said all nine people arrested were from Jefferson County, and charges included disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun.
State fair officials posted an update on its website Sunday afternoon stating in part, "It is unfortunate that a few individuals and poor decisions disrupted that. While we are not able to provide details on the police investigation, we are thankful no one was injured and appreciate the Kentucky State Police and our Fair Team members who quickly responded to this incident."
In a release Saturday evening, KSP said there were no reported injuries.
According to a news release on Kentucky Venues' website, there was "a situation" in front of The Midway around 9:20 p.m. Kentucky State Police were on-scene investigating the incident and securing the area.
