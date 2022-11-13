LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police Foundation raised more than $150,000 at its annual Gold for Gray Gala on Saturday night.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event returned to Central Bank Center in Lexington.

There were bourbon tastings, a silent auction and a live auction. There were celebrity auctioneers, including WDRB's Monica Harkins, who presented an emerald necklace and an exclusive bourbon tour.

WDRB's Monica Harkins speaks at Gold for Gray Gala on Nov. 12, 2022.

Money raised from the event goes toward a new driver skills pad at the KSP Academy. Troopers currently have to travel across the state to get the driving training they need.

The project overall will cost an estimated $1.9 million.

