LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police Foundation raised more than $150,000 at its annual Gold for Gray Gala on Saturday night.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event returned to Central Bank Center in Lexington.
There were bourbon tastings, a silent auction and a live auction. There were celebrity auctioneers, including WDRB's Monica Harkins, who presented an emerald necklace and an exclusive bourbon tour.
Money raised from the event goes toward a new driver skills pad at the KSP Academy. Troopers currently have to travel across the state to get the driving training they need.
The project overall will cost an estimated $1.9 million.
