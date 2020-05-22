LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after an infant drowned in south-central Kentucky.
According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, the incident occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, in Allen County, Kentucky.
Allen County is located roughly 24 miles southeast of Bowling Green.
Police say they were contacted by Allen County Social Services and asked to investigate a drowning death of an infant. Officers arrived at the Medical Center in Scottsville, Kentucky, where an 8-month-old child had been pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville Friday morning.
Kentucky State Police is handing the case as a death investigation.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.