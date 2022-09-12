LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday.
Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County.
Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his death on Tuesday.
The memorial will take place just before 10 a.m. Central Time at the flag pole that marks the memorial site around the 49 mile-marker of I-24 in Lyon County.
Anyone who wishes to show their respect is invited to attend the event.
Ponder was a Navy veteran and worked for KSP for less than a year.
