LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local students have been using their spring break off from school to give back to those in need.
"Seeing people in bad situations kind of just makes me feel bad. I got really blessed with a good family, and I've been treated right my whole life. I just want to give back to other people," said Maddex Troxell.
Maddex Troxell is a freshman at South Oldham High School. He has been collecting baseball equipment for the eastern Kentucky community hit by devastating flooding last year, as part of a fundraiser with The Interact Clubs of District 6710. Maddex is also a member of the South Oldham High School Interact Club, which is a Rotary Club for middle and high school students.
"There was a lot of schools that had gotten destroyed," he said. "A lot of their stuff like, basically families that couldn't afford to buy all this gear back."
That gear includes baseball bats, mitts, cleats and balls that were lost in the flood.
"It's just cool to see that people actually take the time and the money to spread the word and give back to the people that lost so much," Troxell said.
Meanwhile, in south Louisville, a group of kids are selling baked goods to help a man whose heart is working at just 20%.
"It's really nice, and they want my uncle to feel better," said Hunter Reinert.
Reinert and Whitney Brooks are the nephew and niece of 34-year-old William "Billy" Blair, who has been in and out of the hospital with congestive heart failure.
Now, they're making posters and raising money to help with his medical expenses and to take him on a Florida vacation.
"Just so he could have a good time, just in case anything were to happen to him, we could get good memories," said Brooks.
Blair's family has also set up a GoFundMe for him, which can be found by clicking here. Their next bake sale will be held at 400 Fairdale Road, at Dairy Queen, starting at noon on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.
The students are coming together to serve and try to change some lives.
"It means a lot to those who need those things and it means a lot for the youth that are actually working very hard to accomplish these things. It's just a really good feeling to see such awesome, caring, young kids doing such good service and work," said Troxell's mother, Stevie Holtman.
"Thinking about the people that have lost a lot, you know, like, put yourself in that situation, you know, it would really suck," said Troxell. "You know, you have everything there. And then it's just gone, just like that. So getting all that back would really be nice."
They put aside their own free time, on their break from school, to learn service and generosity.
Those wishing to donate to the baseball gear fundraiser can email Gail Story at gail.rotary6810@gmail.com or Bernie Strenecky at bernie.strenecky@wku.edu for more information.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.