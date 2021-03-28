LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coming days are going to be very busy when it comes to administering COVID-19 vaccines in Kentucky.
Starting Monday, Kentuckians age 40 and older will be eligible to register to get their shot.
Norton Healthcare alone said it is now administering about 20,000 doses a week.
"If you think about the criteria, now it's those over 16 who have medical conditions, or those that are essential workers, and now just people over age 40 who would fall into that age group. So I really think you're starting to see a critical mass of people being eligible for vaccinations," Dr. Joseph Flynn, the chief administrative officer of Norton Medical Group, said.
Beginning April 1, Norton Healthcare will be giving out shots at a mass vaccination site in West Louisville.
"April 1st will be one of those other milestones in this vaccination, really in the COVID pandemic, to see a hallmark shift in how we're going to be able to impact people," Dr. Flynn said.
The site will be located at Whitney Young Elementary in the Shawnee neighborhood. It will be open Wednesday through Sunday with varying hours.
Humana is a partner for the event. An announcement is expected to be made later in the week on how people can register to get their shot.
"Looking at what we are going to be doing in Shawnee Park, it's going to be really exciting to kind of have one standup place that's going to be there continually. Allowing people in that community to have ready access to be vaccinated," Dr. Flynn said.
On Wednesday, UofL Health will begin scheduling appointments at its regional vaccination site at UofL Cardinal Stadium. The site, which will be the biggest in the state, will begin administering up to 4,000 shots a day starting April 12. Details on how to sign up are expected to be released soon.
Governor Andy Beshear has said anyone over the age of 16 can sign up to get vaccinated starting April 12.
The governor said the hope is to get all adult Kentuckians who want the shot their first dose by the end of May.
