LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will begin vaccinating residents age 40 and over against COVID-19 beginning Monday.
Gov. Andy Beshear said in his daily news conference on Thursday that vaccine clinics across the state will be open to the new age group in addition to groups 1A, 1B and 1C.
Beshear said he believes the state is close to making vaccines available to everyone in the state.
"We're trying to thread this needle just right, and to make sure that we don't open to everyone too quickly," he said.
Kentucky now has 573 vaccination sites. Three were added Thursday, but none are in the Louisville area. Last week, 200,000 Kentuckians received COVID vaccinations, which means more than 36% of adults in the Commonwealth have gotten their first shot.
The state has set up a new link on its website that points out where vaccines are currently available. To check the website, click here.
