FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said the number of Kentuckians killed in last weekend's tornado outbreak is now up to 76, after a man died of a heart attack while clearing debris in Bowling Green.
Beshear said he is surprised and grateful that the death toll is not even higher. He said he expected more than 70 people to be killed in the Mayfield candle factory alone.
“If the information that the company is giving us is correct, that would suggest just eight lost in that factory, which is a miracle - an absolute miracle,” Beshear said.
Beshear said he is aware of the lawsuit alleging that employees were not allowed to leave the factory as the storm approached.
“I don't know what happened in there that night. I do know it was hit directly by one of the most powerful tornadoes I think we'll ever see on record,” he said.
Across the storm zone, Beshear said 16 people are still listed as missing
“But remember, we only know if someone is missing if they have been reported missing. There are certainly stories out there of people still looking for people they care about.”
The search and rescue work has shifted to a new phase.
“The search and rescue efforts have moved from concentrated efforts to wide area searches. And this is just to ensure that no area has been left untouched,” said Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.
During his visit to the area on Wednesday, President Joe Biden promised the federal government will pay 100 percent of the cost of removing debris and of emergency protective measures for 30 days.
“That is going to be a huge amount of money, and that's going to free up other dollars for us for the months and years to come,” said Beshear.
Beshear said 700 FEMA workers are on the ground with more federal employees on the way. Assistance checks are already going out.
“We've got at least $550,000 that have gone out the door, and we're on day six,” he said.
More than 600 storm victims are being housed in state parks with room for more. Beshear has extended the amount of time they can stay in the parks from two weeks to four.
At least 500 Kentucky National Guard troops remain on duty in the region for debris removal, traffic control, and helping local police prevent looting.
“If you are somebody out there that would even consider looting someone’s home that’s lost everything, shame on you,” said Beshear. “We will find you, and we will arrest you. That is absolutely despicable.”
Beshear has also waived the fees for storm victims who need to replace driver’s licenses and other documents. Field offices are also being set up to help storm victims with unemployment claims, and Beshear said there will not be a repeat of the problems that plagued the system during the height of the pandemic.
“We’re going to have people in-person in each of these counties processing your claims in front of you. We’re going to get it done.”
Authorities said rain and thunderstorms expected over the next couple of days will make an already the difficult recovery job even harder.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.