LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning residents of the commonwealth to watch out for a new scam.
Some Kentuckians may have received a text from scammers impersonating the transportation cabinet. The text message, which reads "Dear KYDOT customer, we've an update on regulation-complaint, please update your contact information," is not from KYTC.
A text phishing attempt was reported today, impersonating a state agency. The text message includes a link and the sender is listed as "KYDOT." The text message IS NOT from KYTC and recipients are warned not to click the link that asks for personal information. pic.twitter.com/hETJ0o9xl1— KYTC (@KYTC) February 6, 2021
If you receive the text message, KYTC officials advise you to not click the link that asks for your personal information. The transportation cabinet does not send text messages that ask for such information.
Anyone who may have submitted their personal information is asked to follow the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's recommendations for responding to identity theft.
