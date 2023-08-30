LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Second District Congressman Brett Guthrie of Kentucky told WDRB News on Wednesday that Washington needs to do more to support the new battery plants going up in Hardin County.
Guthrie said that entails making sure more power plants are built and more charging stations are available so consumers feel comfortable buying electric vehicles.
Guthrie hopes Ford workers in Louisville don't end up striking in September.
"You know I just hope we have the opportunity to avoid that, the employees get what Ford can offer and can pay and Ford makes a product that people wanna buy," he said. "I think we're all better off in Louisville, we're all better off in Kentucky if Ford is a moving and profitable business."
The UAW has set a deadline of Sept. 14 to reach a new deal. The union has called for double digit raise percentages and a return to traditional pensions.
"We don't have the power plants and so when you bring that up in a hearing, ah we'll figure this out, this will happen, you're so negative, you don't believe in American ingenuity but if the governments going to subsidize the battery production and not all the other things, it's not going to match up," Guthrie said.
When it comes to fentanyl, Guthrie said he supports the National Guard at the border and more border wall to curb the flow of fentanyl but he's also pushing for more help for those addicted.
"To give people more services, so when they finish the 28-day program, what happens next and so we're trying to give employment services, wraparound services, sober living, not to make people dependent on the government, so they can become independent," Guthrie said.
Guthrie represents parts of Jefferson County from south of Old Henry Road down to Bullitt County.
