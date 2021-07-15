LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's unemployment rate for June was down one-tenth of a point from May.
Kentucky's Center for Business and Economic Research found that the unemployment rate went down because fewer people in Kentucky are taking part in the labor force.
The state's labor force has declined over the last four months. Leisure, hospitality, accommodations and food services added the most jobs, while professional and business services saw the biggest drop.
Kentucky's 4.4% unemployment rate is lower than the U.S. average of 5.9%.
This comes as the state extends its search for a new company to modernize its unemployment insurance system.
The state wants a partner to overhaul its outdated technology for processing jobless claims.
A spokesperson for the State Finance and Administration Cabinet said the state will go through a rebidding process, and that Kentucky will request more security to protect the personal and financial information of the unemployed.
The state was overwhelmed by a record number of claims caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
