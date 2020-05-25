LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Typically, there are ceremonies every year on Memorial Day to place small American Flags at veterans' graves.
But this year that couldn't happen because of COVID-19. So one veteran decided to take matters into his own hands.
When he couldn't find enough small American flags, he collected 28,000 pennies. On Monday, he and others are placing those pennies on the graves of Kentuckians, which symbolize that someone has visited the site and paid respect.
"They laid down their lives and served this country," said Jon Atchison, founder of Louisville Ice Warriors. "Paid the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives."
Atchison said hopes to lay the pennies at the gravesites every year.
