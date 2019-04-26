LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman has filed a lawsuit over contaminated ground beef.
The lawsuit against K2D Foods claims Melanie Carmicle got E. coli from the beef, and suffered complications including acute seizures and kidney failure.
Her attorneys say Carmicle is lucky to be alive.
The lawsuit was filed after K2D pulled 113,000 pounds of beef sent to distributors, and in the midst of a CDC investigating at least 156 recent illnesses from E. Coli in 10 states.
State health officials in Kentucky announced the outbreak on March 29.
According to the CDC's website, people can get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli an average of three to four days after eating contaminated food. Symptoms include diarrhea (often bloody), severe stomach cramps, and vomiting.
Health officials say the best way to protect against E. Coli is to cook meat properly to a 160-degree internal temperature. The only way to be sure is to use a cooking thermometer.
Health officials also say hand-washing and cleaning food prep surfaces will help prevent the spread of E. coli.
