8 people now hospitalized in Kentucky after E. Coli outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of pounds of ground beef have been recalled in Kentucky, and health officials think it could be linked to the nationwide E. Coli outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking 156 illnesses from the recent E. Coli outbreak across 10 states. One is in Indiana, and 65 are in Kentucky where eight have been hospitalized, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services public information officer, Barbara Fox.
No deaths have been reported as a result of this outbreak.
“We don't have any cases confirmed at this point in Louisville,” said Connie Mendel, assistant director of Louisville Metro Health and Wellness.
The outbreak is causing major recalls. Grant Park Packing recalled 40-pound boxes of bulk beef that were to be sold in Kentucky. They’re labeled as institutional use, meaning they would be sold to places like hospitals or schools.
“There have been over 53,000 pounds of beef recalled,” Mendel said.
K2D foods from Colorado Premium has recalled 57 tons of meat in Carrollton, Ga.
They’re 48-pound boxes labeled "ground beef puck."
Health officials think the meat caused the E. Coli outbreak based off an investigation.
“One of the first things we do is we start interviewing people who have become sick,” Mendel said. “What have you eaten? Where have you eaten? And then trying to find commonalities between those patients.”
Officials say the best way to protect against E. Coli is to cook meat properly to a 160-degree internal temperature, wash hands and cooking surfaces.
“You want to refrigerate it as soon as possible when you buy it,” Mendel said. “You want to store it in the bottom of your refrigerator and then cook it properly.”
Symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Mendel said symptoms last five to seven days.
