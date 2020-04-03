LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is suing Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron over Kentucky's recent travel ban.
Allison Alessandro, who lives in Campbell County in northern Kentucky, claims the executive order Beshear signed March 30 is unconstitutional.
The order says Kentuckians cannot travel to other states unless it's required for work, to get groceries or to go to the doctor.
As a result of the ban, the lawsuit says, she will no longer be able to travel to Ohio to visit family and friends.
