LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taking to the sky in a B-25 bomber named "Show Me," several World War II veterans from Kentucky had the flight of a lifetime Saturday at Bowman Field.
"Because we can't have any Honor Flights this year because of COVID, we are trying to do something special for our World War II veterans," said Jeff Thoke, chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass.
William Ewing, 96, of Louisville, was among a group of veterans who boarded "Show Me" for a flight Saturday. During his service in WWII, Ewing was stationed next to labor camps in Austria.
"Hitler had gone out in all these countries and got people and brought them in forced labor to build his war machine," Ewing said. "They had been in those camps for years, and we were there to help them get out and get back home."
The flights over Louisville on Saturday came a little more than a month after the 75-year anniversary of the V-J Day, when President Harry Truman declared victory over Japan.
Alongside Ewing in the bomber was Stanley Parnell, a 96-year-old who was wounded during the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.
"Every doctor that looked at (my wound) said, 'You're lucky,'" Parnell said.
The flights, which typically hold five veterans plus a family member, were limited to two because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"If you were an 18-year-old in 1945, you are now 93 years old," Thoke said. "Time is of the essence to honor our treasured WWII veterans."
Both Ewing and Parnell were all smiles after the flight. Parnell gave a thumbs up. Ewing said he "really enjoyed" the ride, which sparked many old memories.
"I remember back in World War II when this (bomber) flew off the deck of the ship," Ewing said. "It was really nice. I enjoyed it."
The Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund sponsored Saturday's flights.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.