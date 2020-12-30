LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mike Harmon, Kentucky's Auditor of Public Accounts, announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after he received the vaccine.
In a news release from Harmon's office, Harmon says he decided to get tested on Tuesday after his wife learned she had possibly been exposed to the virus. He said she was tested Tuesday morning, and the results were positive. Harmon's test results also came back positive.
"My wife and I only have mild symptoms thus far, and are taking all necessary steps to self-isolate and follow the recommendations of public health officials and the CDC," Harmon said in a written statement.
Despite the timing of being diagnosed just a day after being vaccinated, Harmon said he still has "full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible. It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday."
Harmon emphasized that his family will "continue to advocate for our front line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated."
He thanked the community for expressions of concerns he and his family have received.
