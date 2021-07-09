LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A distillery opening in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood aims to make a large impact in the bourbon industry.
According Brough Brothers Distillery, it is the first African American-owned distillery in Kentucky.
"We are in bourbon country, and for us to be able to add a part to the story is really incredible," said Chris Yarbrough, chief marketing officer of Brough Brothers.
Brough Brothers was created by the three Yarbrough brothers, Victor, Chris, and Byron.
"Brough Brothers Distillery actually started from a parent company, Victory Global, which is my brother's import and export company that he opened in 2009," said Chris Yarbrough.
The brothers are now working together in Louisville to make their dreams a reality. It's the city Yarbrough said they were born and raised in.
"It's an exciting process being able to be in Louisville's west end and being able to age bourbon in a community where you come from," he said.
Yarbrough said right now, the brothers are making bourbon but have plans to expand with other products in the future.
The business sits off Dixie Highway and is almost ready to welcome guests for tours and tasting room visits. Yarbrough said some product is being made in-house while some is being sourced.
Rebecca Fleischaker, co-chief of Louisville Forward, said she's excited to see this growth in the community.
"I think it's a really big boost in the arm for the Park Hill neighborhood and the surrounding neighborhoods and the Dixie Highway corridor will hopefully get more investment around it because of this investment," she said.
While getting the doors open to the public is the next big step, Yarbrough said he and his brothers are hoping to make a lasting impact on the community.
"Just being able to be an influence for the community and just people world wide that look like us and let them know you can do anything that you want to," said Yarbrough.
The ribbon cutting and official opening is next Friday, July 16.
