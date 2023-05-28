LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The longest serving rabbi in Kentucky is soon retiring after more than 40 years.
Rabbi Robert Slosberg was ordained in 1981 and has been at rabbi at Congregation Adath Jeshurun ever since. He guided his congregation through several social action projects and expansions, including the award-winning Louisville Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning.
"To the Jewish community, he has been a pillar, he has been someone you can count on," said Cybil Floria. "And he has great leadership skills that he is able to use and mentor others."
During Slosberg's 42-year tenure, he helped raise more than $5 million. One of his most proudest achievements was arranging for three different families of the Lost Boys of Sudan to be reunited in the U.S. He also led 36 missions to Israel, leading more than 700 people to the Jewish state.
Slosberg was honored by hundreds as he nears retirement.
"I just feel blessed, I really feel fortunate to be surrounded by so many people," said Slosberg.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg was among the many people who were impacted by Slosberg's leadership.
"He has been involved community-wide in a lot of great causes that have helped others in this community," Greenberg said. "I am fortunate to count him as someone who has been a great adviser to me, a great friend, a great leader."
Slosberg received his Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University. He additionally earned an honorary Doctor of Divinity from the Jewish Theological Seminary. To make the celebration full circle Slosberg's classmates spoke about his service and dedication to his congregation.
"He is a genuine friend, and he appreciates the meaning of friendship," Rabbi Elliot Gertel said. "He appreciates the meaning of friendship, and he has also created a climate of concern because he is a concerned individual."
Slosberg will officially retire in June.
