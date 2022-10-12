LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two weeks after Hurricane Ian wrecked havoc, Kentucky crews are continuing relief efforts in Florida.
Volunteers and staff with Kentucky's Red Cross started working in Florida before the hurricane hit, and they expect months of recovery efforts to take place.
Approximately 30 people from the Kentucky Red Cross are involved with the recovery effort, including CEO Steve Cunanan.
"You see whole homes moved," Cunanan said. "You see boats in people's living rooms. You see folks that will never be able to go back to their house, never be able to rebuild."
"We've had three large natural disasters in Kentucky in the last 17 months," Cunanan said. "The tornadoes being the worst. So I'm used to seeing this. What I'm not used to seeing is the scale and scope of the damage that is down here in Florida."
Cunanan said it's still a very active situation in Florida, with the current focus on getting people critical items like food and medicine.
The Red Cross has served about 980,000 meals so far, and volunteers are working 16 hour days to help people put their lives back together.
"When I got the call to see if I could come down. I knew how to pack, I knew what to bring. I knew what to expect," he said. "But I spent the longest time preparing myself emotionally for what goes on down here. Because you see folks that have lost literally everything. You see folks that have been hit by tragedy. You see folks that may have lost loved ones, and it is constant."
Cunanan and others are using their own experience from recent disasters to help lead Florida's disaster relief.
"I understand things fade away from the news, but this is not fading away for those folks that are down there," Cunanan said. "They are living this every day, and the hardships increase from day to day."
Florida faces a long road to recovery, but Cunanan said the American Red Cross plans to stay and help however long it takes.
The best way for people to support the Red Cross' efforts is through monetary donations, Cunanan said. To donate, click here.
