LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Fried Chicken will offer its chicken and donuts nationwide for a limited time beginning Monday.
The meal serves KFC’s chicken on a warm, glazed donut. The Louisville-based chain said its test run in select cities last fall created a “consumer frenzy.”
If the sandwich sounds too adventurous to you, the chain also will offer a basket of chicken tenders and donuts separately.
The chain’s chief marketing officer, Andrea Zahumensky, said the donut-chicken combo is the latest trend.
“It's a finger lickin' good dish filled with glaze and glory,” she said in a news release.
The meals come with options and range in price from $5.49 to $7.99. They will be available at participating restaurants through March 16 — or while supplies last.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.