LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person was killed in a crash in Marion County.
The wreck occurred around 1:15 Wednesday morning in Lebanon on Veterans Memorial Highway (2154) near Highway 49.
The crash did involve and semi and a passenger vehicle, according to a dispatcher at the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
Veterans Memorial Highway is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation into the crash continues.
The identity of victim has not be released.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.