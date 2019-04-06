LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after two people were killed in a crash in Old Louisville Saturday night.
MetroSafe told WDRB the crash was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at West Kentucky and South 4th Streets in Old Louisville.
Two people were killed, but it is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved and what led up to the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated as more details are released.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.