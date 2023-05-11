SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A near all-inclusive venue in Shepherdsville allows people to have large events at a fraction of the average price.
Rivers Edge offers the wedding of your dreams on a budget. The venue includes a coordinator, an officiant, the caterer, the DJ and the cake. It all sits on 10 acres of land but it can feel as intimate as you'd like.
"What is has turned into is brides that don't want to have to go interview two or three caterers and interview two or three DJs, and they just want to show up and everything be done," Megan Jones, COO of Rivers Edge Venue and Rentals, said.
With pop-up wedding packages starting at $2,300, it includes centerpieces, tables, chairs and linens.
Those are some things a lot of places charge extra for.
"We saw the need for it by having the venue and brides saying, 'Oh, I would really love to get married here. I just can't afford it' because they have to do pay for the venue, then have to pay for a DJ. Then you would have to pay for a caterer. Then you have to pay for an officiant. Then, you have to pay for a coordinator and when you add all those things up, it can get pretty astronomical," Jones said.
According to TheKnot.com, the average wedding costs $30,000. The average cost of a DJ is $1,500. It's $75 per person for food, $1,900 for a planner and as much as $500 for a cake.
"At the end of the day, they don't have to do a lot," Jones said. "They have to figure out how they're gonna fix their hair, figure out what they're gonna wear and figure out their flowers."
But it's not just weddings. Madison Alexander and Tony Rutledge are planning their baby shower.
"It's been a nightmare trying to find a venue so it was absolutely easy for us to go from like the educational sate to putting down the deposit, it was kind of a no-brainer," Alexander said.
Rivers Edge makes the planning process a little less stressful.
