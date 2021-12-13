LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kindred Healthcare is investing in two facilities at the University of Louisville Health Sciences Center.
According to a news release, Kindred plans to invest $950,000 to renovate and build-out two facilities to expand development for a new Student Collaboration Lounge in the UofL School of Nursing.
"The University of Louisville's mission includes preparing professionals who will have a significant impact on our community and the commonwealth," UofL Executive Vice President and University Provost Lori Stewart Gonzalez said in a news release. "Our nurses are frontline heroes and today's announcement will only improve their experience and training."
The 3,485-square-foot center will feature space to support collaboration in both open and private places with an open kitchen. There will also be a culinary medicine training kitchen, which will train healthcare workers how to address barriers to healthy food access.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.