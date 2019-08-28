MADISON, Ind. (WDR) -- On a normal day in Madison, diversity is celebrated in Jaycee Park.
"We're a very welcoming, tolerant community," said Julie Berry, who lives in Madison.
But a visit from the Ku Klux Klan this weekend is the talk of the town. The KKK is planning its annual "kookout" at Jaycee Park on Saturday afternoon, and police said they're coming up with a safety plan for the event.
"Some people think it's a big deal," said Brittany Ritch, who lives in Madison. "Some people don't."
The same event last year drew hundreds of protesters.
Ritch said her family will stay far away.
"I don't want my kids seeing that stuff, and I don't want them growing up like that," she said. "I didn't, and they're not going to."
"I'm not mad at (the Klan), because everybody's got the right," said Ralph Dean Jr., who lives in Madison. "If they leave me out of what they do, then I'm fine with it."
Last year's event was met with a heavy police presence, and officers are getting a plan in place, Mayor Damon Welch said.
"The Madison Police chief is currently coordinating with state and county law enforcement to ensure the safety of our citizens," Welch said. "As mayor, I want it to be clear that Madison does not condone groups that promote racism, bigotry or hate."
Berry invites anyone to Gaines Park, where they can register to vote or just hang out peacefully, regardless of their political beliefs.
"When bad things happen and hate exists, good people need to speak out," Berry said. "So that people that are upset, rather than protest and see who can yell the loudest, can have something positive and productive to do."
The event will occur during the hours of the Klan kookout.
"Make a difference in a bipartisan way," Berry said.
The Klan claims it will be at Jaycee Park from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
