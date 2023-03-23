LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Knox County, Indiana, coroner was arrested Wednesday night by the Indiana State Police.
Karen Donovan, 40, of Vincennes, Indiana, is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of fentanyl and one count of official misconduct, all felony charges, according to a news release Thursday.
Knox County is about 75 miles southwest of Bloomington.
Donovan was taken to the Knox County Jail where she later posted a $5,000 bond and was released.
After a report of misconduct, ISP detectives started an investigation in April 2022. A search warrant was executed on Donovan's home in Vincennes on Wednesday night. During the search, detectives found meth and fentanyl.
