LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Charities is dishing out $17 million to help local children.
The money is part of the charity's annual Gifts and Grants program for dozens of nonprofit organizations. Recipients include Family and Children's Place, Home of the Innocents and the Louisville Urban League.
A total of $10 million will be used this year, with the remainder slated for multi-year grants. Officials say the money is designated to help enhance the health and well-being of children in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
At least 83 nonprofits received grants ranging from $1,500 to over $5 million, including the following organizations:
- AMPED (Academy of Music Production Education and Development) Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies
- BAYA Corporation Kosair Charities Division of Pediatric Forensic Medicine
- Bellewood & Brooklawn KY Circuit Court Clerks' Trust for Life
- Big Brother Big Sisters of Kentuckiana La Casita Center
- Bluegrass Center for Autism Louisville Central Community Center
- Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana Louisville Metro Police Foundation
- Camp Quality Louisville Urban League
- CASA of the Heartland, Inc. Maryhurst
- CASA of the River Region Nativity Academy at St. Boniface
- CASA Program for Bullitt County, Inc. Neighborhood House
- Children's Home of Northern Kentucky Silver Heights Camp & Retreat Center
- Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services Orchid House, Inc
- DCCH Center for Children and Families Pikeville Medical Center
- Dorman Preschool Center Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana
- Down Syndrome of Louisville, Inc. Spina Bifida Association of KY
- Dreams With Wings, Inc. St. Joseph Children's Home
- Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana The Cabbage Patch Settlement House
- Exploited Children's Help Organization The Center for Women and Families, Inc.
- Family & Children's Place The Center of Owensboro-Daviess County
- Family Ark The de Paul School
- Family Community Clinic, Inc. TIGER Foundation
- Father Maloney's Boys Haven, Inc. University Medical Center Inc dba UofL Hospital
- FEAT (Families for Effective Autism Treatment) of Louisville UK Division of Pediatric Forensic Medicine
- Floyd Memorial Foundation UofL Pediatric NeuroRecovery Program
- Global Game Changers UofL James Graham Brown Cancer Center
- Greater Louisville Fellowship of Christian Athletes Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS)
- Green Hill Therapy Volunteers of America Mid-States
- Hardin Memorial Health Foundation Wesley House Community Services
- Heuser Hearing & Language Academy Youth Golf Coalition Inc
- Home of the Innocents
- Hosparus Health ADVISORY COUNCIL GRANTS
- Huntington's disease society of America- Kentucky Chapter Bridge Kids International
- J.O.Y. Ministries Decode Project, Inc.
- Kentucky Diabetes Camp for Children, Inc. dba Camp Hendon DELTA Foundation, Inc
- Kentucky Hemophilia Foundation, Inc. Kentucky Opera Association, Inc.
- Kentucky Youth Advocates Kaylyn’s House of Joy
- Safe Passage Louisville TKO
- Shively Area Ministries Louisville Visual Art
- Shriners Hospitals for Children Lexington Play Cousins Collective
- Shriners International Education Foundation Uniting Partners (UP) for Women and Children
- Spalding University
- Special Olympics Kentucky
