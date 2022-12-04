LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party.
"They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."
Last week, volunteers wrapped more than two thousand presents for Sunday's party. The items were purchased and donated through an Amazon wish list.
University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield and his wife donated bicycles.
The event was a time where children who are going through treatments could forget about the difficulties they face and have fun.
The children spent the afternoon at the Mellwood Art Center playing games, making crafts and hanging out with Santa.
"This is actually really special, I didn't know it was going to be this elaborate," said Danielle Abell, whose family has been helped by Kosair Charities. "We haven't been able to come to one of these so it is actually really neat to see what everything has been offered to kids."
The children were helped by Kosair Kids Financial Assistance program and 90 Kosair partnered agencies like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Camp Quality, Spina Bifida Association and many others.
