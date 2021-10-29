LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After spending the past four years as the Kosair Charities president and putting together a 42-year career, Keith Inman will retire Dec. 31.
A replacement search is planned by the board of directors in coordination with the senior leadership team.
During his career, Inman has served as the president of the Jim Valvano Foundation, executive director of Jewish Hospital Foundation, senior vice president of external relations at Jewish Hospital & St. Mary's Healthcare, and the University of Louisville's vice president for advancement.
He joined Kosair Charities as the president in 2017 and recently announced a Kosair Charities grant of $6.4 million to U of L.
“I have mixed feelings about relinquishing the helm of this storied organization, for the urge to help our community is in every fiber of my being, and there are few better places to accomplish that than as President of Kosair Charities,” Inman said in a news release.
