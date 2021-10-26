LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Charities on Tuesday announced a $6.4 million grant for children's health programs at the University of Louisville.
The university said $5.5 million of the grant will go to the Center for Pediatric NeuroRecovery at UofL over the next five years.
The center helps children with spinal cord injuries recover by using different therapies. The goal is to help families "go from feeling hopeless to hopeful," UofL said in a news release.
The other $900,000 will help fund research for other pediatric programs, including the Kosair Charities Division of Pediatric Forensic Medicine, the UofL Health-UofL Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the UofL Health-Brown Cancer Center.
