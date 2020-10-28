LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger became the first U.S. retailer to offer rapid antibody testing to customers.
The test uses a finger-prick blood sample to determine if you've previously had COVID-19. It's now available at pharmacies in California and Michigan and is expected to be available at all Kroger pharmacies and clinics by the end of November.
The tests cost $25, and results are typically available within 15 minutes.
Research is ongoing to determine how long antibodies are present after infection and if the antibodies can provide protective immunity.
