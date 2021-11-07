LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate 65 in Hardin County on Saturday evening.
According to KSP, police responded to a crash around 7:34 p.m. near the 88 mile-marker on the northbound lanes.
Police say a 2003 Jeep Liberty was traveling northbound on the interstate when the driver "most likely had a medical emergency," leading to the vehicle to hit a concrete barrier. The Jeep then went across three lanes, overturning and catching fire.
Passing motorists who had stopped helped to rescue the driver from the burning vehicle, but the driver later died at Baptist Health Hardin. The name of the driver hasn't been released at this time.
I-65 was partially closed as KSP investigated the crash.
